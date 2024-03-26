Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

