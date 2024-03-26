Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 1,326,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

