Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.