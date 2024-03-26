California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. California Resources has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 38.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after buying an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.