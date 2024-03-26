BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,688,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 42,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

