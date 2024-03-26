BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,688,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 42,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
