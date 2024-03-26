Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $208.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.25. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.