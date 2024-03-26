BTIG Research Upgrades Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to Buy

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NUVB stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

