BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BRP Group worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

