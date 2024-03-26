Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $217,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $82,445,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

