Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $16.00

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

