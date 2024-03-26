Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $55.56

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

