Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $55.56

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.56.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
FR stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.
First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
