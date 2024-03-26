Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Target Price at $268.20

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $311.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

