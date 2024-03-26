Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $44.05

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

