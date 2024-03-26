BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,390. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.