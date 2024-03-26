BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,390. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.
BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
