Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:BRE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a market cap of C$133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

