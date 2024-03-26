Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE:BRE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a market cap of C$133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
