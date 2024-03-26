Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$340.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.

BYD opened at C$286.59 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$206.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$271.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

