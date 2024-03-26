Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.17, with a volume of 8738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.