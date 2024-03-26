Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.95

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 121.97%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

