BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.