BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target to $6.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.