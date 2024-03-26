BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target to $6.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.3 %

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

