Bloom Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,815 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,761 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.