Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.50. 726,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,439,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

