Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. 5,979,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,958,486. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

