BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.44

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 230539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

