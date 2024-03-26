BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 87877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.