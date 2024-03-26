BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 87877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
