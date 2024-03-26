BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.39

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 87877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.