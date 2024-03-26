BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,553.68

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $173,553.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

