Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.02 million and $109,472.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00112741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

