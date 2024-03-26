Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $82,193.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00038751 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

