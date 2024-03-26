Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of BTM opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

