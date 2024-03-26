Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

BTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

