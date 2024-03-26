Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 361 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.59. 86,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,781. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

