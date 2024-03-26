Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %
BNK stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.23. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.95.
About Big Banc Split
