Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 20,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Better Choice Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.