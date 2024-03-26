Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.72 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

