Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 333,916 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

LLYVK stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $43.11. 371,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $28,618,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $9,269,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $357,356,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

