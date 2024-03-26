Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

OABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of OABI opened at $5.31 on Friday. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

