Benchmark Cuts Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $2.50

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 151.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 301,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

