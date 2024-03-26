Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of -1.55. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

