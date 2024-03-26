Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 46,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

