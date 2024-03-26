Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $72.18 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

