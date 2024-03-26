Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.38 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

