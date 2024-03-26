Barclays Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $39.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

LI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

