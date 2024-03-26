Barclays Boosts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $8.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

