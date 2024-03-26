Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

