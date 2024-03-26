Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.