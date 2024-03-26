Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $820.20. 367,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $803.29 and its 200-day moving average is $740.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

