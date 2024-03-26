Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 696 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,894. General Electric has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

