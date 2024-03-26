Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.64. 3,348,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

