Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. 932,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,625. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

