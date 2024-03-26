Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,973. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $436.54 and a 52 week high of $644.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.75.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

